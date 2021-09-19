https://noqreport.com/2021/09/19/nih-director-says-booster-shots-to-be-expanded-despite-fda-advisers-voting-them-down/

Image Credit: screenshot/Fox News National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins dismissed the FDA panel’s recent recommendation against COVID booster shots, claiming the Biden administration will likely ramp up booster production and distribution for Americans anyway.

The FDA panel voted on Friday to approve booster shots only for individuals over 65, but rejected the booster for the general population, citing a plethora of major health risks. “I think the big news is that they actually did approve the initiation of boosters and remember they’re taking a snapshot of right now. We’re going to see what happens in the coming weeks,” Collins said while appearing on “Fox News Sunday.” “It would surprise me if it does not become clear over the next few weeks, that administration of boosters may need to be enlarged.”

Collins claimed that people need to take more of the ineffective vaccine because the last two doses of the ineffective vaccine they took was, in fact, ineffective.

“Based upon the data that we’ve already seen both in the U.S. and in Israel, it’s clear that waning of the effectiveness of those vaccines is a reality, and we need to respond to it,” Collins said. “What you’re seeing here is […]