Multiple media accounts are reporting that a body has been in Teton National Park, the location where law enforcement is focusing its search for missing influence Gabby Petito:

A body has been found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the Teton County coroner tells me. That’s where searches have been underway for #vanlife influencer Gabby Petito — Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) September 19, 2021

BREAKING: Body found where Gabby Petito search is underway in Wyoming, no confirmation of identity – Fox News confirms — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 19, 2021

Breaking: The Teton County, Wyoming Coroner just confirmed to be a body has been found in Teton National Park. He says they do not know the identity or the gender yet. Says it is in a “very remote area.” — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Body found where Gabby Petito search is underway in Wyoming, no confirmation of identity https://t.co/Lps6sGmO1R pic.twitter.com/rIx1ejj6W3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2021

A deputy coroner “has been dispatched to the scene”:

Confirmed to me I meant.

Coroner tells me a deputy coroner has been dispatched to the scene. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 19, 2021

And there are “several missing people in the area”:

It’s important to note — there are several missing people in the area where authorities are searching for Gabby. — Griffin Frank (@GriffinFrank) September 19, 2021

