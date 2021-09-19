https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/hired-help-required-wear-face-masks-emmys-celebrities-hug-kiss-video/

Rules are only for the rubes.

Not one celebrity wore a face mask on Sunday evening at the 73rd Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Maskless celebrities were hugging and kissing each other at the awards ceremony while the ‘hired help’ was forced to mask.

Only the ‘hired help’ had to cover their faces.

