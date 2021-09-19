https://noqreport.com/2021/09/19/overwhelmed-border-patrol-hiring-civilians-to-free-up-agents-for-the-field/

This May 4, 2021, photo provided by The U.S. Border Patrol shows U.S. Border Patrol Processing Coordinators assisting in the processing of underage migrant children at the entrance of the Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. (U.S. Border Patrol via AP) (Headline USA) Dozens, even hundreds, of asylum-seeking migrants often wait hours to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol agents, but the thousands of Haitians gathered at a bridge in the small Texas border town of Del Rio may be unprecedented and point to a glaring problem with the federal police agency’s staffing as immigration continues to explode.

Since President Joe Biden took office, illegal immigration has more than doubled. Biden has significantly cut down arrests and deportations, and word has spread.

Instead of conducting patrols and uncovering smuggling activity, agents spend about 40% of their time caring for people already in custody and administrative tasks that are unrelated to border security.

The agency hopes to free up agents to go back into the field by hiring civilians for jobs like making sure microwaved burritos are served properly, checking holding cells and the time-consuming work of collecting information for immigration court papers.

The Border Patrol graduated its first class of “processing coordinators” in […]