New York City requires vaccine passports to eat in a restaurant or go to the gym. Meanwhile less than four hours away Penn State has over 100k people packed in a football stadium. Which life do you want? We really are living in two Americas right now. pic.twitter.com/tp3ltQ5HMq
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 19, 2021
Clay Travis — Which life do you want.
Photo is from Va Tech opening game