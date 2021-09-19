https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pfizer-study-says-its-covid-19-vaccine-safe-and-effective-children-aged?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pfizer-BioNTech on Monday announced that their double-dose vaccine was founded to be safe and showed a “robust” antibody response in children 5 to 11.

In a press release, the companies said that results of a trial of more than 2,000 children suggest that the vaccine response was “safe, well tolerated, and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses.”

No vaccine has yet been approved, even on an emergency use basis, for individuals under the age of 12.

The companies report that the antibody production response, as well as the recorded side effects from the shots were comparable to what was seen in a study of individuals between 16-25 years of age who has received both doses.

The companies plan to submit their data to the FDA for emergency use authorization. They additionally expect data from a trial being run on the five-and-under age group by the end of the year. The vaccine is currently being given to kids 12-15 years old under an FDA emergency use authorization.

