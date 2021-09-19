https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/police-in-melbourne-australia-caught-on-camera-pepper-spraying-an-old-woman-who-was-protesting-the-covid-lockdown/

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, Australia, cops were caught on camera pepper-spraying an old woman who they had knocked down during a protest over the Covid lockdown:

Australian🇦🇺 police saving an elderly woman from Covid: pic.twitter.com/9Fu96by4Py — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 19, 2021

Watch for yourself:

The moment today when cops in Australia throw a 74 year old woman to the ground, then pepper spray her in the face. If you’re a socialist & you’re still supporting the cops, you’re just not paying attention. Defund the police. #ACAB pic.twitter.com/YBmQ4UuWUl — GhostofDurruti (@RobTheRich0001) September 18, 2021

It looks like what happened is that the police had trapped the anti-lockdown marchers in this gorge:

Trapped in a gorge formed by the road, protesters lob projectiles at police, who attempt to subdue the crowd by deploying capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/1upyP4tOsR — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

And that’s when all hell broke loose:

Protesters break through the police line, an officer gets assaulted and trampled by demonstrators, people are screaming and covered in capsicum spray @theage pic.twitter.com/qXX9lIAZRJ — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

According to reports, “ten police were injured, six taken to hospital and 235 demonstrators arrested”:

Ten police injured, six taken to hospital and 235 demonstrators arrested. About 10km covered. Read our wrap of this chaotic day in Melbourne’s inner southeast here (with @tom_cowie and @Ash_McMillan ):https://t.co/l7worfXMlO — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

Just for comparison purposes, this is like 3000 people getting arrested in the U.S. at a protest since the U.S. is roughly 13 times the size of Australia:

Ten police have been injured, six taken to hospital and 235 demonstrators arrested. “What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together, not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police,” Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott said. — David Estcourt (@davidestcourt) September 18, 2021

Journos were also pepper-sprayed in the mele:

Independent and mainstream journalists accuse Victoria Police of targeting them yesterday’s lockdown protest in Melbourne. It’s unclear if the MSM plan to defend their staff injured by police brutality. So far, they’ve only painted police as the victims.@OzraeliAvi reports. pic.twitter.com/2Fw3EZj9mH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 19, 2021

