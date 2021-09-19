https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/police-in-melbourne-australia-caught-on-camera-pepper-spraying-an-old-woman-who-was-protesting-the-covid-lockdown/

Meanwhile, in Melbourne, Australia, cops were caught on camera pepper-spraying an old woman who they had knocked down during a protest over the Covid lockdown:

Watch for yourself:

It looks like what happened is that the police had trapped the anti-lockdown marchers in this gorge:

And that’s when all hell broke loose:

According to reports, “ten police were injured, six taken to hospital and 235 demonstrators arrested”:

Just for comparison purposes, this is like 3000 people getting arrested in the U.S. at a protest since the U.S. is roughly 13 times the size of Australia:

Journos were also pepper-sprayed in the mele:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...