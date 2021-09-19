http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QsoNNgxArsI/

Fifty-six percent of Americans disapprove of the direction of the country after President Biden’s first eight months in office according to a Fox News poll.

Biden’s poll numbers are tanking on the heels of a controversial vaccine mandate, an inflated economy, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and a drone strike that killed 10 innocent Afghan civilians, including seven children.

According to a Fox News survey, 56 percent of respondents disapprove of how things are going in the United States. Conversely, 42 percent of respondents reported they approve of how things are going. When it comes to unity, 54 percent of participants believe the country is less unified under Biden, while 37% feel the country is more unified.

Forty-nine percent of respondents reported they believe Biden exhibits the mental soundness to serve effectively as president, while 50 percent perceive the president to be trustworthy and honest. Moreover, 45 percent understand Biden to be a strong leader. Fifty-one percent of respondents reported that they view the administration as competent and effective.

Fox News Poll: Voters think the country is less united under Bidenhttps://t.co/nlMZIZ9Tsu — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2021

The majority of Americans expressed their disapproval with the administration’s handling of Afghanistan. Sixty percent of participants shared that they disapprove of Biden’s oversight of Afghanistan while just 36% approve. Sixty-five percent of Democrats reported they approved of Biden’s management of Afghanistan.

In terms of the pandemic, 55 percent of respondents approve of the president’s job while 44 percent expressed that they disapproved. Eighty-nine percent of Democrats responded that they approve of the President’s handling of the virus.

When it comes to the economy the divide is razor-thin as 50 percent currently approve of the economy, while 49 percent disapprove. Of Democrats that responded, 86 percent approve of the economy. Thirty percent of all participants expressed that the economy is doing well.

Fifty percent of participants reported they approve of the president’s overall performance, while 49% disapprove.

Respondents were asked to explain in their own words why they either approved or disapproved of the president. Of those that responded they approved of the president’s job, 25 percent expressed that they approve of the way Biden has handled the coronavirus pandemic. While 19 percent expressed he is “doing a good job,” 15 percent expressed he is better than his predecessor President Trump. Nine percent reported they approved of Biden because of his presidential behavior, while another 9 percent approve of his job thus far because of the economy. Finally, 8 percent reported they approve of Biden because he “helps people.”

Of those that disapproved of the president, 22 percent reported their disapproval is rooted in Biden’s incompetence, while 19 percent disapprove of Biden because of the administration’s handling of Afghanistan. Another 13 percent responded they have a general dislike for the man in the oval office. Eight percent expressed they disapprove of the president due to the status of the economy as another 8 percent disapprove of Biden because of the vaccine mandate. Finally, 7 percent of respondents disapprove of the administration due to the border crisis.

The poll was conducted from September 12 through September 15 of 2021. The sample size of the poll is 1,002 registered voters who were randomly selected nationwide. Interviews were conducted via phone calls and the margin of error for the survey is plus or minus three percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

