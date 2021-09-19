https://100percentfedup.com/remember-those-thousands-of-illegals-under-a-border-bridge-they-are-coming-to-a-town-near-you/

All you need to know about how bad America’s immigration policy has become under Biden is to see that the over 12K illegals living under a bridge at our border will be released into America. This is precisely what Biden has been doing for eight months, but it’s more stunning visually to see that America is being invaded and our government is enabling the process.

The single men are repatriated, but the so-called “family units” are staying:

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there are currently 12,600 migrants under the bridge in Del Rio. Told me single adult men will be expelled via Title 42, but most family units will be processed and released into US w/ NTA (notice to appear).

NEW: U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there are currently 12,600 migrants under the bridge in Del Rio. Told me single adult men will be expelled via Title 42, but most family units will be processed and released into US w/ NTA (notice to appear). @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/JhaS3YB4pX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies says it all in one sentence AND a video of illegals getting on a bus:

Biden policy is to automatically reward family units with legalization [email protected] illegal entries, enticing ever more. pic.twitter.com/IFWffDBhhl — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 19, 2021

What’s even more ridiculous is these people will be sent to a town near you and will be given a ‘notice to appear’ before a judge. The percentage of people who show up is minuscule. That means these people are free to live and work in America.

More from Tod Bensman at the border:

Does anyone think this will slow the masses of people coming to our border?

Bill Melugin has been at the border reporting on this invasion:

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

The policy of allowing only family units increases child trafficking and child abuse across our border by making children a commodity. It’s also a terrible policy for Americans who will have to pay for the freebies these people receive when they arrive.

