All you need to know about how bad America’s immigration policy has become under Biden is to see that the over 12K illegals living under a bridge at our border will be released into America. This is precisely what Biden has been doing for eight months, but it’s more stunning visually to see that America is being invaded and our government is enabling the process.

The single men are repatriated, but the so-called “family units” are staying:

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz says there are currently 12,600 migrants under the bridge in Del Rio. Told me single adult men will be expelled via Title 42, but most family units will be processed and released into US w/ NTA (notice to appear).

Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies says it all in one sentence AND a video of illegals getting on a bus:

What’s even more ridiculous is these people will be sent to a town near you and will be given a ‘notice to appear’ before a judge. The percentage of people who show up is minuscule. That means these people are free to live and work in America.

More from Tod Bensman at the border:

Does anyone think this will slow the masses of people coming to our border?

Bill Melugin has been at the border reporting on this invasion:

The policy of allowing only family units increases child trafficking and child abuse across our border by making children a commodity. It’s also a terrible policy for Americans who will have to pay for the freebies these people receive when they arrive.

