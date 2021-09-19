https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/republican-governors-seek-meeting-white-house-concerning-border-crisis?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of the nation’s governors are petitioning President Joe Biden to host a meeting concerning the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Real Clear Politics, 26 Republican governors signed a letter addressed to Biden outlining their concerns over the administration’s current handle on the surge of migrants attempting to illegally cross into Texas.

“As chief executives of our states, we request a meeting with you at The White House to bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders.” The letter begins.

The letter serves as both a rebuke and a list of grievances against the Biden administration.

With border apprehensions at an all-time high, this group of governors is asking why the nation’s safety is left to the states?

“The negative impacts of an unenforced border policy on the American people can no longer be ignored,” wrote the governors in their letter. “Border apprehensions are up almost 500% compared to last year, totaling more than 1.3 million — more people than the populations of nine U.S. states.”

Republicans continue to argue that the White House is not doing enough to enforce current immigration law. Earlier in the summer, Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida sent their own state law enforcement personnel to help with the recent surge at the border in Texas and Arizona.

In the letter, the governors are asking for the meeting with the President to be held within 15 days.

The White House has not yet responded to the letter.

