Actor/director/marijuana entrepreneur Seth Rogen is trending right now and not because he dressed like Velma from Scooby-Doo at the Emmys:

Seth Rogen really pulled off the male velma look perfectly. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/9WdUgee8gg — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) September 19, 2021

He’s trending because he actually called out these elite maskless hypocrites for having the Emmys in a giant tent and not following their own Covid safety protocols:

Seth Rogen calls out COVID-unsafe Emmys: “This is insane!” https://t.co/e83r5vhKHh — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 20, 2021

“We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now,” he said. “They said this was outdoors. It’s not! The lied to us”:

“What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It’s not! They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?” Seth Rogen at the #Emmys = me at every IRL work event now https://t.co/BHNSNGeqRx — Elaine Low (@elainelow) September 20, 2021

They deserve this:

Seth Rogen on the packed, mask-less #Emmys: “I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.” https://t.co/Vp8wWL9Vng — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) September 20, 2021

Other presenters attempted to defend the Emmys but ignored that just because the tent is outdoors doesn’t mean the show is outdoors. From The Week:

Not long after Rogen’s remarks, the Emmys broadcast cut to DJ Reggie Watts, who told viewers the show was, in fact, following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Host Cedric the Entertainer was also sure to point out to viewers that members of the audience had been vaccinated. Vanity Fair‘s Katey Rich joked, “How much of the remainder of the Emmys will be devoted to people denouncing Seth Rogen.”

