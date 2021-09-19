https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/seth-rogen-who-dressed-like-velma-from-scooby-doo-called-out-the-emmys-over-covid-safety-protocols/

Actor/director/marijuana entrepreneur Seth Rogen is trending right now and not because he dressed like Velma from Scooby-Doo at the Emmys:

He’s trending because he actually called out these elite maskless hypocrites for having the Emmys in a giant tent and not following their own Covid safety protocols:

“We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now,” he said. “They said this was outdoors. It’s not! The lied to us”:

They deserve this:

Other presenters attempted to defend the Emmys but ignored that just because the tent is outdoors doesn’t mean the show is outdoors. From The Week:

Not long after Rogen’s remarks, the Emmys broadcast cut to DJ Reggie Watts, who told viewers the show was, in fact, following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Host Cedric the Entertainer was also sure to point out to viewers that members of the audience had been vaccinated. Vanity Fair‘s Katey Rich joked, “How much of the remainder of the Emmys will be devoted to people denouncing Seth Rogen.”

