https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shock-video-nazi-australian-cop-knocks-down-elderly-woman-breaks-her-hip-then-pepper-sprays-her-directly-in-the-face/

Meanwhile at the protest in Melbourne, Aussie police bashed an elderly woman to the ground and then pepper sprayed her in the face. She suffered a broken hip and concussion.

This clip shows the violent attack in slow-motion







This is an elderly woman. pic.twitter.com/7cwNmFyu0Y — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) September 18, 2021

Well with body cam and public footage. I’m sure a few prosecutions should be coming their way pic.twitter.com/Qdy933f3B0 — Mr. G (@GAZ1165) September 19, 2021

Nazi Officer — Matthew Jeffs

Daily Mail has more photos and details…