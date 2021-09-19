https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shock-video-nazi-australian-cop-knocks-down-elderly-woman-breaks-her-hip-then-pepper-sprays-her-directly-in-the-face/

Posted by Kane on September 19, 2021 9:48 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Meanwhile at the protest in Melbourne, Aussie police bashed an elderly woman to the ground and then pepper sprayed her in the face. She suffered a broken hip and concussion.

This clip shows the violent attack in slow-motion



Nazi Officer — Matthew Jeffs

Constable Matthew Jeffs

Daily Mail has more photos and details…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...