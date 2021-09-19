https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shock-video-nazi-australian-cop-knocks-down-elderly-woman-breaks-her-hip-then-pepper-sprays-her-directly-in-the-face/
Meanwhile at the protest in Melbourne, Aussie police bashed an elderly woman to the ground and then pepper sprayed her in the face. She suffered a broken hip and concussion.
This clip shows the violent attack in slow-motion
This is an elderly woman. pic.twitter.com/7cwNmFyu0Y
— Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) September 18, 2021
Well with body cam and public footage. I’m sure a few prosecutions should be coming their way pic.twitter.com/Qdy933f3B0
— Mr. G (@GAZ1165) September 19, 2021
Nazi Officer — Matthew Jeffs
Constable Matthew Jeffs