http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zrrdqfpIB_E/

Joe Kent, a Republican congressional candidate, decried on Saturday the erosion of January 6 protesters’ political rights during the Justice for January 6 rally in Washington, DC.

Kent, who hopes to oust the Never Trump Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) in Washington’s third congressional district, said all Americans must fight to protect their fellow Americans’ rights. He noted that many January 6 protesters had been denied their due process due to their involvement in the January 6 riots and protests.

Kent said:

We believe in this country, we believe in this flag. We believe in everything that it stands for, and when there is an injustice done to our fellow citizens and their constitutional rights are taken, if we do not speak out against that, we are guilty of standing by and watching those rights erode. Make no mistake what governments overseas they will do over here, and they have already started.

“It’s banana republic stuff when political prisoners are arrested and denied due process,” Kent added.

Herrera Beutler is one of the 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in January for allegedly inciting an insurrection on January 6. Trump endorsed Kent over other House Republican candidates in Washingtons’ third district.

“Joe Kent is a retired Green Beret and Gold Star husband running against RINO and incompetent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler in the 3rd District in the State of Washington,” Trump said in a statement in September.

The Justice for January 6 rally did not feature any significant conflict despite incessant reporting from the establishment media about how the protest might lead to violence.

D.C. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger even requested to reinstall the fence surrounding the Capitol building ahead of the September 18 rally.

Kent said that the protesters’ alleged denial of due process would impact all Americans.

He explained, “Our Founders gave us protections in our Constitution to make sure that those things did not happen here in American, but it is going off the rails right now because too many Americans think that it’s not their business.”

The Washington conservative said, “This is a slippery slope, and we’re on it right now.” Kent said Americans should be the protesters’ “voice” since they cannot fight for themselves.

Kent said, “Our enemies are those that would deny people their constitutional rights and label us as terrorists or insurrectionists for just questioning things.”

“It’s our God-given right and duty as Americans to question things,” Kent said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

