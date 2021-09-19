https://noqreport.com/2021/09/19/texas-doctor-brags-about-violating-new-abortion-law-i-acted-because-i-had-a-duty/

A Texas doctor is openly bragging about violating the Lone Star State’s controversial abortion law.

That law, known as S.B. 8, took effect after the Supreme Court declined to block the law. S.B. 8 outlaws abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected inside the womb, which typically occurs around six weeks into a pregnancy. The law is unique in that it relies on civil, not criminal, enforcement. What did the doctor say?

Dr. Alan Braid, an OB-GYN physician who works in San Antonio, wrote an essay for the Washington Post , titled, “Why I violated Texas’s extreme abortion ban.”

In that article, Braid bragged about performing an abortion days after S.B. 8 took effect, and framed his unlawful act against the unborn child as dutiful and courageous. “[O]n the morning of Sept. 6, I provided an abortion to a woman who, though still in her first trimester, was beyond the state’s new limit,” Braid wrote. “I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care.”

Braid explained that he began his medical residency in 1972, one year before the landmark Supreme Court decision […]