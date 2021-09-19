http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/v64hhWExrks/

A recent poll out of Texas shows that Hispanics may not be the reliable voting bloc that Democrats had previously banked on, with a solid majority now disapproving of President Joe Biden.

According to the Dallas Morning News/University of Texas-Tyler Poll, only 35 percent of self-identified Hispanics in the Lone Star State approve of President Joe Biden, while 54 percent either disapprove (20 percent) or strongly disapprove (34 percent).

The poll, conducted September 7-14, surveyed 1,148 registered voters in Texas and has a margin of error of 3.7 percent.

Holy smokes! Joe Biden’s approval rating among Hispanics in Texas is 19 points underwater. Approve: 35%

Disapprove: 54% Expect this to get worse with the border crisis. Source: https://t.co/h7wyQAjue9 pic.twitter.com/AToMhsEwUI — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 19, 2021

The poll also did not fare well for Vice President Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s likely successor, who enjoyed only a 38 percent approval rating among Hispanics in the state of Texas versus a 45 percent approval rating.

Beyond party lines, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also had a poor approval rating among Hispanics (37 percent) versus a 52 percent disapproval rating. That may or may not stem from the fact that a majority of Hispanics (57 percent) in the state strongly supported mask mandates in K-12 schools versus just 12 percent opposed.

Perhaps more disconcerting for Democrats, the poll further showed a sizeable majority of Hispanics (54 percent) favored overturning Roe v. Wade versus the 46 percent in favor of the status quo. The poll comes as Texas faces extraordinary amounts of international scrutiny for banning abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs at about six weeks.

A majority of Texas Hispanics (54%) want to see the Supreme Court overturn Roe vs. Wade while 46% say it should not be overturned. pic.twitter.com/iGe2L8eHYF — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 19, 2021

On the issue of Joe Biden’s handling of the current border crisis, the president enjoyed a meager 29 percent approval rating from Hispanics versus a 47 percent disapproval rating — a full 18-point split.

GOP leaders should be cautious with COVID politics. For instance: 50% of Texans, including 57% of Hispanics, support mask mandates in K-12 schools. Only 20% of Texas and 12% of Hispanics oppose them. You would never know this from Twitter. pic.twitter.com/55m9njgzRU — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) September 19, 2021

President Joe Biden’s national approval rating has been steadily sinking for the past month following his botched pullout in Afghanistan and his call for a federal vaccine mandate, during which he castigated unvaccinated Americans as selfish, unthinking, uncaring stalwarts.

“As of Saturday, the RCP average, which includes the latest Reuters/Ipsos, Rasmussen Reports, Economist/YouGov, Quinnipiac, Politico/Morning Consult, Monmouth, The Hill/HarrisX, and Trafalgar Group polls, showed Biden’s approval rating standing at 45.3 percent,” Breitbart News reported this weekend. “His disapproval is 4.5 percent higher, standing at 49.8 percent.”

