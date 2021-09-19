https://www.corbettreport.com/the-gates-rockefeller-green-revolution-scam-exposed/

You’ve got to hand it to the globalists: they know how to take advantage of our better instincts. They have designed an entire international institutional infrastructure around the issues that the average non-psychopath cares about (or at least pretends to): helping the poor and the downtrodden, caring for children, ending inequities, taking care of the planet, etc.

This is why Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, just released his report on “Our Common Agenda,” which purports to provide a road map for “rebuilding our world and mending the trust in one another we need so desperately at this moment in history.” Not because he actually cares about saving the world, of course, but because he knows that we do, and that many people can be persuaded to “make sacrifices”—up to an including relinquishing their personal sovereignty, as this report ultimately calls for—for the “greater good.”

And, as viewers of this week’s New World Next Week will know, this is why the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and a gaggle of their Big Agra cronies are teaming up in a billion dollar alliance to “elevate the single coordinated African voice” in a United Nations summit on food security in Africa. Not because they care about feeding starving African children or raising up poor African farmers, but because they know that we do.

Specifically, the Gates-Rockefeller-Big Ag monstrosity known as the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and their associated fundraising vehicle, the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) is seeking to “elevate the single coordinated African voice” at the UN Food Systems Summit in New York this week. But, as the Alliance for Food Safety in Africa (AFSA) and literally dozens of other groups are pointing out, the AGRA-promoted approach to farming—monocultural commodity production heavily reliant on chemical inputs—is great for the big agribusiness corporations who make up the AGRA alliance but terrible for actual African farmers, not to mention terrible for long-term soil fertility and human development.

This is not by accident. In fact, the entire premise behind the “green revolution” from which AGRA and AGRF derive their name is that Big Ag is the saviour of the world and the only way to provide food security for the masses. This is a lie, of course, but it’s one that plays nicely on our better instincts. After all, who wants to see African farmers living in poverty and African children starving?

But in order to better understand the scam that is being perpetrated on the people of Africa (and the people of the world), we need to look beyond this billion-dollar corporate alliance to discover the sordid history of the “green revolution” itself. As usual, the real history of this event is completely opposite to the history you will read about it in the mainstream textbooks.

Do you want to know the real history of the so-called “green revolution?” Then you won’t want to miss this week’s edition of The Corbett Report Subscriber . You can read the free version of this editorial via the link below or you can sign up for a Corbett Report membership to support the independent media (and see this month’s subscriber-only video, too).

To access the full newsletter and to support this website, please become a member today.

For free access to this editorial, please CLICK HERE.

This content is restricted to site members. If you are an existing user, please log in. New users may register here.

Filed in: Newsletter



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

