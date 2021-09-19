https://anotherwell.com/2021/09/19/the-real-solution-to-all-of-our-worlds-problems/

O LORD, I have heard thy speech, and was afraid: O LORD, revive thy work in the midst of the years, in the midst of the years make known; in wrath remember mercy. Habakkuk 3:2

The world around us looks like a dark place right now. Just think about some of the recent headlines. A girl goes missing after a road trip with her fiance. Countless shootings and murders across our country. We hear of the deaths through the coronavirus pandemic and much more. Those things are all here at home!

The picture is much worse when you consider the scale of things globally. We know that sin is part of this world, but it certainly looks as if Satan is active in everything that he is doing at the moment. But where is the talk about God?

So many want to talk about all the bad things, looking at the negatives all around. They say things like “where is God?” Or perhaps, “why is God letting this happen?” It certainly is our nature to question God, but the question that we are asking is the wrong one.

Habakkuk was looking around asking questions about why God let things happen and why God seemingly did not hear. But here in chapter 3, he finally started asking God for the right thing. Rather than asking why, he asked God, “revive thy work in the midst of the years.”

Right in the middle of where we are, God is capable of reviving a work. That’s more than just a revival of our nation, it starts in our own hearts. Our prayer should be God, revive your work in our hearts once again. Revive in our communities the desire for God to be the chief desire of our homes. Revive in our nation to place the things of God first once again.

The solution to the problems in this world is not that God is absent or not listening. We need Him to revive in us his work once again. That’s the real solution to all of our world’s problems.

