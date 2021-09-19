https://noqreport.com/2021/09/19/the-un-ramps-up-its-invasion/

Image Credit: Infowars.com The Biden Administration is in a mad dash to appease their United Nations masters’ replacement migration invasion of the United States. A record number of roughly 100,000 Afghanistan refugees are being resettled into at least 20 U.S. States. 17% of those have been vetted, while the vast majority have not. Which means assimilation is the furthest thing from their minds or abilities; among them, Taliban members, pedophiles, and murderers.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration left as many as 50,000 taxpaying Americans, Green Card Holders, and U.S. Allies behind. While aiding and abetting a record massive child sex trafficking operation.

The theater on Capitol Hill was as expected as the 2022 Election looms on the horizon.

And as the outrage boils, it is abundantly clear that our Republic has fallen as no heads roll, massive crimes are ignored, children are sexually abused, women beaten, families murdered, and American blood and treasure wasted.

Even the Taliban gets equipped with $85 Billion in military equipment, including thousands of night vision goggles currently being used to to hunt Americans abandoned behind enemy lines, courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.