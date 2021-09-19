https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/this-is-not-science-ted-cruz-and-thomas-massie-comment-on-the-viral-video-showing-a-daycare-worker-trying-to-mask-a-child/

A video posted to Facebook by a mom in New York is going viral after it showed daycare workers attempting to get her child to wear a mask.

The mom, Ann Walker, writes that she’s not upset with the daycare “attempting to comply with the mandate” but with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for putting the mandate in place in the first place:

“This is my poor kid at daycare today so I can work. #breaksmyheart #governorhochulthiswontwork #whyarewepunishingbabies Point of clarification I’m not upset with his daycare they are attempting to comply with the mandate. I love where he is. I’m pissed out our governor and OCFS who think mandating two year old to wear a mask 7-10 hours a day is at all necessary. #unmaskourbabies.”

A copy of the video shared to Twitter also caught the attention of Sen. Ted Cruz who called it “political virtue signaling” and “really cruel to kids”:

This is not science. It’s political virtue signaling. And really cruel to kids. https://t.co/J9AF3Zf3du — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 19, 2021

Rep. Thomas Massie added, “How is this helping children?”:

How is this helping children?

IT’S NOT. Please stop the cruelty. https://t.co/2R7YSUSvQQ — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 19, 2021

It *is* wrong but, alas, here we are:

This is SO WRONG. https://t.co/PVnhAr5zsH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 18, 2021

What makes it worse are all the Dems who’ve broken their own mask mandates:

Watch this and think about Gavin Newsom at the French Laundry. Or AOC at the Met Gala. Or London Breed partying weekend at the nightclub in the Tenderloin. https://t.co/DtwDaWFiTe — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) September 19, 2021

And people will reach a breaking point eventually:

People are getting tired of this abuse. https://t.co/UBCDDvNquI — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) September 18, 2021

Or maybe not. This “s*it” from health experts seems to not be ending anytime soon and we’ll likely be done with the pandemic by the time this data is in:

The CDC explains that they had to put two-year-olds in masks because we don’t have enough data on this emerging threat. Reminder, we are 18 months into this shit. https://t.co/UpiS2qkOKE — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 19, 2021

