Three people were left injured after shots rang out at a baby shower in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, CNN reports.

A dispute erupted over presents at the event, held at the Kinloch Volunteer Fire Department in Lower Burrell, Pa., Lower Burrell Police Chief John Marhefka reportedly said during a press briefing.

As the argument escalated and got physical, the 25-year-old suspect, identified as Isiah Hampton, “introduced a nine-millimeter semiautomatic handgun” and began shooting.

Hampton is the father-to-be of the baby, noted WPXI.

Hampton reportedly fired three shots, hitting a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy.

“This was not an active shooter event, but rather an isolated family incident during a baby shower,” Marhefka said, according to CNN.

All three victims were transported to the hospital. Their condition remains unclear, although WPXI reported that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Hampton was reportedly taken into custody without incident, charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, and is being held on $250,000 bond, according to WPXI.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

