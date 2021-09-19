https://www.oann.com/uk-pm-johnson-to-challenge-amazon-founder-bezos-over-companys-tax-record-ft/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-pm-johnson-to-challenge-amazon-founder-bezos-over-companys-tax-record-ft



FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC’s “Milestone Celebration Dinner” in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC’s “Milestone Celebration Dinner” in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

September 19, 2021

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a face-to-face meeting will challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his company’s tax record, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3nNA2Cz on Sunday.

Concerns surrounding international corporate tax rates for tech giants will be high on the agenda during Johnson’s meeting with Bezos, the newspaper said, citing British officials.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

