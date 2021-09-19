https://www.oann.com/uks-cop26-chief-says-ball-in-chinas-court-on-making-it-a-success/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uks-cop26-chief-says-ball-in-chinas-court-on-making-it-a-success

New cabinet meet for the first time since British PM Johnson's reshuffle at Downing Street in London
Britain’s Alok Sharma, president of this year’s United Nations COP26, arrives on Downing Street, in London, Britain September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

September 19, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – The ball is in China’s court when it comes to making the United Nations COP26 climate change conference in November a success, Britain’s Alok Sharma, the summit’s president, said on Sunday.

Sharma, who said he had had “constructive and very frank discussions” during a visit to China earlier this month, said China’s President Xi Jinping had not yet confirmed whether he would attend the summit.

“In every conversation I had with the Chinese they were very clear that they want to see COP26 as a success so the ball is very much in their court,” Sharma told Sky News.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

