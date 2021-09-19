https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-sanctions-iran-hezbollah-linked-chinese-companies_4004536.html/?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

The United States Department of the Treasury on Sept. 17 sanctioned several Chinese entities and individuals based in China for financing Iran-related terrorist activities.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Treasury Department posted on its website Friday that it is imposing sanctions on members of the networks that finance terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon and Kuwait. In addition, the United States has sanctioned members of international financial facilitators and front company networks that provide financial support to Hezbollah and Iran.

Several of the sanctioned companies are based in Hong Kong, including PCA Xiang Gang Limited; Damineh Optic Limited; China 49 Group Co. Limited; Taiwan Be Charm Trading Co., Limited; and Black Drop Intl Co., Limited.

These companies are directly or indirectly owned, controlled, or directed by Morteza Minaye Hashemi, an Iranian businessman living in China who’s also on the sanction list. Hashemi is accused of funding Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) by the U.S. government.

Hashemi controls a number of companies in Hong Kong and mainland China. According to the Treasury Department’s statement, he was helped by two Chinese nationals, Yan Su Xuan and Song Jing. They opened a bank account for Hashemi under his instructions and are owners on paper of the company. Yan also bought military-civil dual-use products from the United States on behalf of Hashemi to ship to Iran.

The two other companies that are sanctioned—Victory Somo Group (HK) Limited and Yummy Be Charm Trading (HK) Limited—are owned or controlled by Song. Hashemi has also supervised on their financing and management.

The Treasury Department stated that it will seize the properties of the sanctioned individuals and entities in the United States and prohibit all transactions with them.

The department said that Hashemi used his access to the international financial system to launder money for IRGC-QF and Hezbollah. Hashemi worked with Mohammad Reza Kazemi to launder tens of millions of dollars for IRGC-QF and Hezbollah through foreign exchange and gold sales.

Regarding the new sanctions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that Hezbollah used revenues generated by the financial networks to “fund terrorist activities and to perpetuate instability in Lebanon and throughout the region.”

Blinken called on governments around the world to take measures to ensure that Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations are not allowed to have access to financial institutions.

“The United States will not relent in targeting these networks, and we will continue to take action to disrupt their activities,” said Blinken.

