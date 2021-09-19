https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/vaccines-serfs-no-vaccine-rules-global-elites-un-meetings-week-ny-city/

New York City has stringent mask and vaccine rules for civilians.

But masks and vaccines will be optional for the global elites this week at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

Vaccines are only for the serfs.

Breitbart.com reported:

TRENDING: What’s Going On? Arizona Recently Processed 673,000 Voter Identities with the Social Security Administration – 58% Had NO MATCH FOUND

The U.N. General Assembly will ignore vaccine requirements for attendees at next week’s big meeting in New York, snubbing NYC rules for convention centers and public gatherings. Presidents, premiers, monarchs, dignitaries, diplomats and their traveling staff members have been told by organizers they won’t have to show coronavirus vaccination passports or other proof of inoculation on arrival at U.N. headquarters on Turtle Bay, Manhattan. Instead attendees plus their staff will be waved through and allowed admission free of any checks with more than 100 heads of state and government and over 20 foreign ministers signed up to speak in person. An honor system — and only an honor system – means dignitaries won’t have to show vaccination cards or other proof of inoculation as they’ll simply attest to it by swiping their ID badges at the assembly hall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

