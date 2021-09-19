http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4viH7MvVjqQ/

Hollywood celebrities went maskless Sunday at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards as millions of children are being forced to wear masks in school.

Stars were packed close together into an enclosed space at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, with other celebrities congregating at an indoor venue in London.

Presenter Seth Rogen appeared baffled by the indoor setting, as Emmy organizers had announced earlier the show would take place in an “air-conditioned tent.” The venue as shown on TV appeared to be fully enclosed.

“I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?” Rogen joked.

Host Cedric the Entertainer tried to preemptively ward off criticism early in the broadcast. “You had to get vaxxed to come here,” he reassured viewers at home. “I got Pfizer because I’m bougie,” he said, referring to it as the “Nieman Marcus” of vaccines.

As Breitbart New reported, Emmy organizers mandated all attendees to test negative for COVID-19 and prove they have been vaccinated.

The site of maskless celebrities socializing in close proximity indoors provoked social media outrage, with some noting that children across the country are being forced to wear masks in schools despite millions being vaccinated.

