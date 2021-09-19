https://www.theblaze.com/news/toddler-mask-mandate-children-video

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul implemented a universal mask mandate for child care and daycare centers in the state last week. However, there has been pushback to the new order forcing toddlers to wear face masks for hours while at daycare.

A viral video illuminating just how difficult and unrealistic it is to have small children wearing face coverings for long periods of time has evoked widespread backlash and assertions of “child abuse.”

A New York mother shared a video of her young, crying son being forcibly masked at daycare despite him being visibly irritated by the face covering. The mother voiced her displeasure at the order signed by the new Democratic governor.

The mom, Ann Walker, captioned the Facebook video:

This is my poor kid at daycare today so I can work. #breaksmyheart #governorhochulthiswontwork #whyarewepunishingbabies Point of clarification I’m not upset with his daycare they are attempting to comply with the mandate. I love where he is. I’m pissed out our governor and OCFS who think mandating two year old to wear a mask 7-10 hours a day is at all necessary. #unmaskourbabies.

The video was also shared on Twitter by another New York mother, who wrote: “THIS IS CHILD ABUSE. @GovKathyHochul YOU ARE A CHILD ABUSER.”

The video went viral, racking up over 3 million views in only one day. The heartbreaking video of the child being forced to wear a mask ignited instant backlash, and many commentators deemed the act of masking toddlers to be “child abuse.”

