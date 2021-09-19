https://www.theblaze.com/news/toddler-mask-mandate-children-video
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul implemented a universal mask mandate for child care and daycare centers in the state last week. However, there has been pushback to the new order forcing toddlers to wear face masks for hours while at daycare.
A viral video illuminating just how difficult and unrealistic it is to have small children wearing face coverings for long periods of time has evoked widespread backlash and assertions of “child abuse.”
A New York mother shared a video of her young, crying son being forcibly masked at daycare despite him being visibly irritated by the face covering. The mother voiced her displeasure at the order signed by the new Democratic governor.
The mom, Ann Walker, captioned the Facebook video:
This is my poor kid at daycare today so I can work. #breaksmyheart #governorhochulthiswontwork #whyarewepunishingbabies Point of clarification I’m not upset with his daycare they are attempting to comply with the mandate. I love where he is. I’m pissed out our governor and OCFS who think mandating two year old to wear a mask 7-10 hours a day is at all necessary. #unmaskourbabies.
The video was also shared on Twitter by another New York mother, who wrote: “THIS IS CHILD ABUSE. @GovKathyHochul YOU ARE A CHILD ABUSER.”
The video went viral, racking up over 3 million views in only one day. The heartbreaking video of the child being forced to wear a mask ignited instant backlash, and many commentators deemed the act of masking toddlers to be “child abuse.”
- Former New York Times journalist Bari Weiss: “Watch this and think about Gavin Newsom at the French Laundry. Or AOC at the Met Gala. Or London Breed partying weekend at the nightclub in the Tenderloin.”
- Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas): “This is not science. It’s political virtue signaling. And really cruel to kids.”
- Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.): “How is this helping children? IT’S NOT. Please stop the cruelty.”
- Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance: “May God forgive us for doing this to our kids.”
- “Relatable” podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey: “Do not tell me this isn’t child abuse. Forcing a child to do something that has NO benefits and only causes harm is abuse.”
- Podcast host Megyn Kelly: “This is SO WRONG.”
- Former U.S. Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill: “People are getting tired of this abuse.”
- Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec: “Demonic.”
- Radio host Jesse Kelly: “Fear makes people monsters. That hag doesn’t even realize she’s become a subhuman.”
- Former “The View” co-host Meghan McCain: “This is child abuse. I can’t watch this. The trauma we are inflicting onto children in this country will take decades to heal from. This is SICK.”
- Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson: “Never forget what Democrats are doing to your children.”
- Senior policy analyst Erielle Davidson: “We’ve decided to abuse toddlers in order to satisfy the neuroses of adults.”
- Author Kelley Paul: “Every time I watch this child abuse, I think of Dr. Fauci’s verified email to a friend, saying ‘the typical mask you buy at the drug store doesn’t work, because the virus particles are too small, and go right through.’ And yet he continues to publicly promote this cruelty. Why?”