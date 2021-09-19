https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/virus-theater-meet-the-press-panelists-ditched-their-masks-once-the-cameras-started-rolling/

SHOT. . .

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason posted this photo ahead of his appearance on “Meet the Press” this morning showing everyone invited for today’s panel fully masked up:

CHASER. . .

Fully masked up until the TV cameras were rolling, that is:

Full Panel: After France, Covid & Afghanistan, White House endures a tough week#MTPhttps://t.co/jR6dE5eIts pic.twitter.com/6ULW2lZvST — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 19, 2021

CHASER No. 2. . .

Chuck Todd called out the Biden administration for its “mixed messaging,” you know, like wearing masks indoors only part of the time:

Mixed messaging threatens Biden’s Covid fight A month ago, President Biden announced a plan to make booster shots available to most adults. But on Friday, an FDA advisory panel voted against providing boosters to most Americans. #IfItsSunday #MTPhttps://t.co/XIkbrfsjME pic.twitter.com/a2WkD7ERT3 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 19, 2021

Hopefully, Todd can explain the science behind this because we sure are curious. Maybe COVID-19 doesn’t spread when TV cameras are on?

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

