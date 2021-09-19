https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/volcano-erupts-in-the-canary-islands/
Watch Live
🔥 eruption of the volcano on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands very close to a group of houses 🔥 @lapalma #lapalma pic.twitter.com/cIrwNcyqNi
— @ezequieleg968 (@ezequieleg968) September 19, 2021
RT has the full story and more video…
My friend Sergio Sarti happened to be hiking in #LaPalma when he captured the very start of the #eruption 🌋 @geotenerife @GeoIntern pic.twitter.com/9vMbErEPmg
— TamiBackhouse (@SciCommTami) September 19, 2021
Heavy heavy #LaPalma pic.twitter.com/7gimIA33me
— Ale Santana 👌🏼 (@alesantana_____) September 19, 2021
Impresionante #LaPalma 🌋 pic.twitter.com/aSp6aTeXVQ
— Ale Santana 👌🏼 (@alesantana_____) September 19, 2021
#ErupciónLaPalma#LaPalma@VOSTcanarias @vostSPAIN @CabLaPalma
Aquí lo podéis seguir en directo:https://t.co/9vSN47jIOy
— Asvogra (@Asvogra) September 19, 2021