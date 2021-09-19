https://noqreport.com/2021/09/19/wall-street-pfizer-and-moderna-should-brace-for-cliff-in-vaccine-sales/

The Financial Times reported that revenues from the Covid vaccine dwarfs Pfizer’s other “blockbuster” products that boast annual sales in excess of $1 billion. For 2021, Pfizer expected a profit margin of almost 30 percent from sales of its Covid injections.

But as the number of vaccine injuries continue to rise, the Covid vaccine market is becoming a challenge for pharmaceutical companies. They have now hyped up advertising to entice patients and doctors to take the shot. Both Pfizer and Moderna have hired new staff to promote their products. Last month, Pfizer recruited a salesforce especially to advertise its booster shot while Moderna has expanded its US marketing team.

This will not change the outlook for these companies. Wall Street analysts concur that Big Pharma will have to manage investors’ expectations: An expected huge drop in their share prices as vaccine injuries continue to pile up.

Analysts caution that Pfizer, which is valued at more than $250 billion, will not be able to push their sales pitch beyond 2023 or a third “booster” shot.

Wall Street heavyweight JPMorgan said Pfizer’s Covid vaccine sales were “unlikely to be sustainable anywhere near current levels longer-term”, while SVB Leerink analysts “see limitations in [Pfizer’s] growth prospects due to competitive pressures”.

Damien Conover, director of equity strategy at Morningstar said the vaccine jig was up: “It’s less clear if everyone needs boosters going forward. There’s an important distinction between a third booster and an annual booster.”

According to French news outlet Economiques Alternatives, the manufacturing costs of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are much lower than their selling price, even though the laboratories have hardly innovated or taken any commercial risks.

Both Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna, are benefiting from explosive and growing global demand: for 2021, Pfizer expects sales of $26 billion and Moderna of $18 billion.

Forbes has compiled an inventory of the 50 people who have been made billionaires by Covid: in the lead, Ugur Sahin, the founder of BioNtech, with a fortune of $4,2 billion, followed by Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, with 4,1 billion, at the same level as Yuan Liping, a 24 percent shareholder in Chinese vaccine producer Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Product after his divorce from the president of the company.

For its part, Oxfam International has immersed itself in company data: 5 billion in profits for Moderna and 4 billion for Pfizer-BioNtech in 2020. But the party seems to be over.

“The flu shot is available every year but only a minority of patients get it,” said Vamil Divan, senior healthcare analyst at Mizuho. “A good percentage of the country isn’t vaccinated yet so when it’s endemic it will be even less. [Sales] won’t be anywhere near what we saw this year.” He expects Pfizer’s Covid vaccine sales to decline to $2 billion by 2024.

Additionally, patents on several of Pfizer’s best-selling medicines are set to expire soon after, also crashing revenues.

For Moderna, the forthcoming revenue implosion will be even more pronounced. Its Covid vaccine is the company’s only approved drug, propelling the company to a $175 billion market capitalisation.

Their other products are even more experimental and untested: “One of their struggles is going to be that investors are going to look for the next big thing,” said Hartaj Singh, senior biotechnology analyst at Oppenheimer. “If their pan-respiratory programme doesn’t start producing some products over the 2024 timeframe, you’re going to start seeing some pain to the share price.”

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meanwhile voted 16-2 against US President Joe Biden’s proposed general “booster” shot roll-out. At a hearing on Friday, the Food and Drug administration’s (FDA) delivered explosive testimony revealing that “vaccines” were killing more people than saving them while also creating variants.

Dr. Steve Kirsch, director of the Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund and a committee member, did not mince words: “I’m going to focus my remarks today on the elephant in the room that nobody likes to talk about: that the vaccines kill more people than they save.”

Kirsch added: “For example, there are four times as many heart attacks in the treatment group in the Pfizer 6-month trial report. That wasn’t bad luck. VAERS shows heart attacks happened 71 times more often following these vaccines compared to any other vaccine.” Kirsch also pointed out that nursing home death data showed about half the vaccinated died, while none of the unvaccinated died.

“Even if the vaccines had a 100 percent protection, it still means we killed two people to save one life,” He underscored that “vaccines, boosters, and mandates are all nonsensical”.

Photo by Chenyu Guan on Unsplash. Article cross-posted from Free West Media.

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

