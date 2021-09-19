https://noqreport.com/2021/09/19/whats-going-on-arizona-recently-processed-673000-voter-identities-with-the-social-security-administration-58-had-no-match-found/

In the last 10 weeks, Arizona has checked the voter registration credentials with the Social Security Administration (SSA) on 673,560 applicants.

This is a massive volume considering most States including Arizona typically process around 2,500 a month. They’ve processed more identities in the last 2 months than they’ve done in the last 9 years combined. Is someone scrubbing a database, or auditing “Federal Only” voters?

During “new voter registration” States are to verify the driver’s license number against their own MVD database. Only in situations where no driver’s license can be provided should the State check their identity through the Help America Vote Verification ( HAVV ) interface provided by the SSA. The 43 States that participate provide the last 4 of the SS#, the applicant’s name, and DOB. The interface responds if a match was, or was not found, if they are deceased, and so on. This entire HAVV Excel dataset can be downloaded here from the SSA. “No Match” was found on 58% of the voters submitted by Arizona over the last 10 weeks.

A whopping 393,017 did not have […]