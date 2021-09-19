https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/while-president-biden-was-at-the-beach-gov-abbott-secured-the-del-rio-border-crossing-using-national-guard-and-texas-dps-troopers/

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did what the Biden administration couldn’t or wouldn’t do and has successfully shut down the Del Rio border crossing using National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers:

BREAKING: After @GregAbbott_TX surged @TxDPS troopers into Del Rio, it appears that illegal migrants crossings at the river have come to a halt for now. DPS tells me hundreds of their troopers are now there to provide security and a physical deterrent.

Courtesy: TX DPS @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/RDEKxqEckb — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

This is how it’s done:

The Texas Department of Public Safety is in full force along the border around the Del Rio area. They have built a barricade with their squad cars and State Troopers. The National Guard is working with them to secure the border. ⁦@TxDPS⁩ ⁦@TexasGuard⁩ pic.twitter.com/U2XR9qgZce — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 18, 2021

And while President Biden was on vacation at the beach, no less:

“Our #bordercrisis goes beyond the RGV and South TX communities — the smuggling of drugs, people, and weapons reaches far and wide, and it affects all of us. I will continue to work tirelessly to secure our border and protect the people of Texas.” — @GregAbbott_TX pic.twitter.com/2kMkse29l2 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 18, 2021

It’s called “Operation Lone Star” and it “allows Texas to step up where the federal government has failed to #securetheborder”:

DPS Troopers and @TexasGuard remain on the scene in Del Rio to monitor the #bordercrisis. Thanks to @GovAbbott’s leadership and support from the #txlege, #OperationLoneStar allows Texas to step up where the federal government has failed to #securetheborder. pic.twitter.com/BCdLSyREjz — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 18, 2021

Good job, Texas:

I’m now on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande where thousands of migrants crossed illegally into Del Rio today. The migrants left piles of trash, and the area has now been secured with barbed wire by Texas DPS. The flow of migrants has stopped & DPS is here in force. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0oFzQXRALs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 19, 2021

