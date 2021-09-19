https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/19/while-president-biden-was-at-the-beach-gov-abbott-secured-the-del-rio-border-crossing-using-national-guard-and-texas-dps-troopers/

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did what the Biden administration couldn’t or wouldn’t do and has successfully shut down the Del Rio border crossing using National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers:

This is how it’s done:

And while President Biden was on vacation at the beach, no less:

It’s called “Operation Lone Star” and it “allows Texas to step up where the federal government has failed to #securetheborder”:

Good job, Texas:

