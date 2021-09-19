https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/19/you-better-buckle-up-then-rick-wilson-snidely-claiming-karma-has-delivered-covid-to-laura-loomer-does-not-end-well-for-him-like-at-all/

Has Rick always been such an insufferable tool? Asking for a friend.

And what the Hell is up with people cheering when someone they don’t like gets COVID? Seriously, as much as we find Rick to be a repugnant toad these days we STILL wouldn’t write something like this about him if he caught COVID:

Laura Loomer has COVID. Because karma, as she most always does, delivers. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 17, 2021

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, Loomer mocked the virus saying food poisoning would be worse but that doesn’t justify the joy Rick took in her catching a virus we know could be very dangerous. And if he believes the science, he knows this.

Which makes him an even uglier person on the inside.

One karma is likely watching.

Oh Ricky, if I were you, I would worry more about your karma before anyone else’s. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) September 19, 2021

Yup.

When karma catches up with you it’s going to be epic. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) September 19, 2021

If karma is this bad for someone preaching choice imagine what it’ll be like for pedophiles and their enablers. — William Waring (@billwaring) September 19, 2021

Yeah, enabling a predator probably ranks up there pretty high for karma.

Every single one of you has absolutely lost your humanity and become a sick disgusting vulture. If you actually believe in karma you should worry — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) September 19, 2021

DAMMIT.

Ooooof….. talk about a lack of self-awareness…. imagine the karma for covering for a little boy sex pervert…. https://t.co/V8Qkor9WPm — PMacintosh (@The_PMix) September 19, 2021

This just proves how evil you & your cult followers are https://t.co/BsaNTut0Dc — CapsFanTPA (@capsfantpa2) September 19, 2021

They have become the very thing they claimed to hate about Trump.

Sad ain’t it?

Hateful shrew Seriously… what is wrong with these people? https://t.co/rYnMywzv8C — Ginny (@ginkates) September 19, 2021

How long ya’ got?

It’s interesting that all these people who “believe in science” also believe in that mystical force called “karma” https://t.co/vLcf6kDjlZ — Jay Muntz (@jaymuntz) September 19, 2021

You better buckle up then. https://t.co/uQm2PphKiz — Working Stiff (@Workingstiffsss) September 19, 2021

This. ^

***

