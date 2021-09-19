https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/09/19/you-probably-dont-need-the-recent-fox-news-poll-to-tell-you-how-miserably-president-bidens-quest-for-unity-is-failing/

The need for “unity” has been a theme of President Joe Biden’s since day one of his presidency. A recently-released Fox News poll reveals a snapshot of how his administration’s pursuit of that goal is faring.

Despite reliability issues associated with polls in general, 17 points underwater on any question is significant.

Setting aside the administration’s mismanagement of many pressing and serious issues, this survey illustrates that President Biden is not meeting the standard he set on Inauguration Day.

