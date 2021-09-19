https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/09/19/you-probably-dont-need-the-recent-fox-news-poll-to-tell-you-how-miserably-president-bidens-quest-for-unity-is-failing/

The need for “unity” has been a theme of President Joe Biden’s since day one of his presidency. A recently-released Fox News poll reveals a snapshot of how his administration’s pursuit of that goal is faring.

Fox News Poll: Voters think the country is less united under Bidenhttps://t.co/nlMZIZ9Tsu — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2021

Despite reliability issues associated with polls in general, 17 points underwater on any question is significant.

Ya think?? https://t.co/oU4bIet2wM — We The People, No Apologies (@Ariesmortis1) September 19, 2021

Remember he was going to UNITE us ? https://t.co/oceENzUF3S — Barbara Chiles (@CampNewaygo9yrs) September 19, 2021

Sadly because of @JoeBiden @POTUS @TheDemocrats ET ALL America is less united, less safe, less prosperous, less free and has a lesser standing in the world. Wake up America, wake up @GOP “less” in this case is not more. 👇

🙏🇺🇸🙏⚖️⚖️🕊🔔🌈 #OneNationUnderGod #InGodWeTrust https://t.co/mKRA6nM2S1 — Nadine Cleberg (@NadineCleberg) September 19, 2021

Setting aside the administration’s mismanagement of many pressing and serious issues, this survey illustrates that President Biden is not meeting the standard he set on Inauguration Day.

