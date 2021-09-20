https://amgreatness.com/2021/09/20/at-least-18-republican-governors-support-bidens-afghan-refugee-resettlement-plan/

After the Biden Administration announced its intentions to resettle at least 95,000 Afghan refugees in the United States, over a dozen Republican governors have voiced their support for his plan, as reported by Breitbart.

Last week, the White House declared that at least 36,000 Afghans will be resettled in the United States across 46 different states. The only four states that will not be receiving any refugees are Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming, as well as Washington, D.C.

In August, only about 10 Republican governors supported the proposed resettlement, including well-known “moderate” Republicans such as Larry Hogan in Maryland, Charlie Baker in Massachusetts, Brian Kemp in Georgia, Doug Ducey in Arizona, and Phil Scott in Vermont. But since then, eight more Republicans have joined in their support for the plan. In total, the 18 states with Republican governors that now support refugee resettlement are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, and Vermont.

Alabama’s Kay Ivey issued a statement declaring that Americans owe “a debt of gratitude to those allies who actively helped our soldiers and diplomats stay safe during our two decades in the country.” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine also issued his thanks to the refugees, as well as “the resettlement agencies and communities who have stepped forward and demonstrated they have the resources necessary to help these individuals in their time of need.”

Despite the numerous statements hinting at the past use of interpreters, guides, and other Afghanis who provided direct assistance to American forces, the Biden Administration has been criticized for failing to properly vet refugees from Afghanistan prior to the United States’ withdrawal from the nation.

After the Taliban seized the capital city of Kabul on August 15th, there was a rush of panicked civilians simply seeking to flee the country by desperately climbing aboard American aircraft; many of these were random citizens who had little to do with aiding American forces, but were allowed onto the planes regardless due to the lack of proper paperwork. This has raised concerns about potential terror cells sneaking right back into the country, all while actual allies remain trapped behind enemy lines in the Taliban-controlled nation.

