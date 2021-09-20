https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/21-year-old-david-hogg-cant-believe-that-all-the-work-put-into-bloated-3-5-trillion-spending-bill-could-be-stopped-by-two-senators/

Joe Biden’s beloved $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill is in a bit of trouble at the moment.

News tonight —> Senate Democrats suffer a blow on immigration as the parliamentarian rules the legalization provisions invalid for the multi-trillion-dollar bill. It is deemed a “policy change.”@SenSchumer says Dems will keep trying. w/ @frankthorp: https://t.co/5JAI5Fuu2m — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 20, 2021

Democratic leaders and immigration activists say this is only the first bite at the apple and they’ll go back to the parliamentarian to try again to fit this in. If it doesn’t happen in reconciliation, there is no Plan B. There aren’t 60 Senate votes.https://t.co/5JAI5Fuu2m — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 20, 2021

And here’s more from National Review:

Hot on the heels of Senator Manchin’s “Whoa, Nelly,” Politico reports that Senator Sinema has told Joe Biden that she’s aware of the game being played by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and she’s having none of it: MODS TO BIDEN: BIF NOW OR BUST — Sen. KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-Ariz.) delivered a tough message to President JOE BIDEN at a private meeting Wednesday, we’re told:If the House delays its scheduled Sept. 27 vote on the bipartisan infrastructure plan — or if the vote fails — she won’t be backing a reconciliation bill. Sinema is not the only moderate taking this stand. Rep. KURT SCHRADER (D-Ore.) — one of approximately 10 moderate Democratic House members playing hardball with leadership — said he and several members of their group are on the same page. Some of the lawmakers have conveyed that message up the chain to leadership and the White House. A senior Democratic aide confirmed the warnings. “If they delay the vote — or it goes down — then I think you can kiss reconciliation goodbye,” Schrader told Playbook. “Reconciliation would be dead.”

Obviously, diehard libs are very worried and upset about this. It undermines everything they’ve spent their lives fighting for.

Look at David Hogg, for instance. In all his years on this planet, he never thought he’d see the day when a pair of problematic Democratic senators would stop his lifetime of work:

I can’t believe we waited all this time to have a decade of work that could help millions of people be stopped by two senators. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 20, 2021

He just can’t believe it, you guys. Not even with that Harvard education can he wrap his brain around what’s happening right now.

That’s because you’re not very bright. https://t.co/3uyx95jWbj — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 20, 2021

What? Need we remind you that he went to Harvard? Harvard!

How can the Senate stop my priorities, asks the Harvard man? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 20, 2021

Civics courses, what are they? How does this whole thing work? It’s a big mystery. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2021

Mini Che is pissed about checks and balances. https://t.co/TFDgxmOIwk — Lobbyist_pundit 💸 (@Lobbyist_pundit) September 20, 2021

Tell me you know nothing of basic civics without telling me you know nothing of basic civics. https://t.co/wloVajpmBJ — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) September 20, 2021

David definitely failed high school civics https://t.co/hkg7xT0rDh — Alexander Diaz (@AlexanderDiazAZ) September 20, 2021

Did you not go to school? That’s exactly how our system is supposed to work. We’re not a democracy, we need more than a simple majority to change things. Yikes you need to study more my guy. https://t.co/FTOXhNuxmC — Drew Westmoreland 🏳️‍🌈 (@drewwest_press) September 20, 2021

But at least he knows all about the American Revolution:

Here’s a idea that will never happen- give statehood to our territories and districts that want to become states There are millions of people with no actual say in senate, house or presidential election who pay taxes. If you remember we had a whole revolution about this… https://t.co/wL3n7T5VQ5 — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) September 20, 2021

David was there! Right next to Brian Williams.

It’s actually being bloced by 52 Senators… Otherwise known as a Senate majority. https://t.co/HI9Fn7KFwk — John Locke (@jlocke613) September 20, 2021

David’s been very loud. Surely that counts for something.

And yet you want one person to have all the power, as long as he’s a Democrat. https://t.co/OQiY37lVmj — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 20, 2021

Hey, good point. David Hogg loves it when power is concentrated in as few hands as possible, as long as the hands are left ones.

