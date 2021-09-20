https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/20/21-year-old-david-hogg-cant-believe-that-all-the-work-put-into-bloated-3-5-trillion-spending-bill-could-be-stopped-by-two-senators/

Joe Biden’s beloved $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill is in a bit of trouble at the moment.

And here’s more from National Review:

Hot on the heels of Senator Manchin’s “Whoa, Nelly,” Politico reports that Senator Sinema has told Joe Biden that she’s aware of the game being played by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, and she’s having none of it:

MODS TO BIDEN: BIF NOW OR BUST — Sen. KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-Ariz.) delivered a tough message to President JOE BIDEN at a private meeting Wednesday, we’re told:If the House delays its scheduled Sept. 27 vote on the bipartisan infrastructure plan — or if the vote fails — she won’t be backing a reconciliation bill.

Sinema is not the only moderate taking this stand. Rep. KURT SCHRADER (D-Ore.) — one of approximately 10 moderate Democratic House members playing hardball with leadership — said he and several members of their group are on the same page. Some of the lawmakers have conveyed that message up the chain to leadership and the White House. A senior Democratic aide confirmed the warnings.

“If they delay the vote — or it goes down — then I think you can kiss reconciliation goodbye,” Schrader told Playbook. “Reconciliation would be dead.”

Obviously, diehard libs are very worried and upset about this. It undermines everything they’ve spent their lives fighting for.

Look at David Hogg, for instance. In all his years on this planet, he never thought he’d see the day when a pair of problematic Democratic senators would stop his lifetime of work:

He just can’t believe it, you guys. Not even with that Harvard education can he wrap his brain around what’s happening right now.

What? Need we remind you that he went to Harvard? Harvard!

But at least he knows all about the American Revolution:

David was there! Right next to Brian Williams.

David’s been very loud. Surely that counts for something.

Hey, good point. David Hogg loves it when power is concentrated in as few hands as possible, as long as the hands are left ones.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...