She may not know it yet but Socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the best capitalist in Congress although in her mind, she thinks she is a socialist.

Bless her heart. We can’t blame her for being so ignorant, naive and stupid. For she is a socialist and can’t be blamed for her mental shortfalls because she doesn’t even have the mental capability to comprehend how mentally challenged she really is.

In response to her “Tax The Rich” dress stunt where she spent the evening rubbing elbows with the richest, most popular and most well-connected elites in the world at the Met Gala, Ocasio-Cortez launched a new “Tax The Rich” merchandise line so she can hoard every last dollar from her supporters. A true capitalist!

“Whether the message is on a sweatshirt or something more formal, the facts are the same,” Team AOC said in an email while promoting the product line. “In order to reshape our economy and make it work for all of us — not just those who can self-fund their trips to space — we absolutely must Tax the Rich.”

You won’t believe how much a t-shirt is! Oh, and being the staunch capitalist that she is, AOC is offering […]