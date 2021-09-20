https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/americans-tune-hollywood-hypocrites-emmy-ratings-near-record-low/

Not one celebrity wore a face mask on Sunday evening at the 73rd Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Maskless celebrities were hugging and kissing each other at the awards ceremony while the ‘hired help’ was forced to mask.

According to numbers reported by The Wrap, 7.4 million people watched the bigoted Hollywood elitists pat each other on the back and give each other awards.

Sunday night’s viewership was up slightly from last year’s abysmal 6.4 million viewers – but it was still a dumpster fire.

The Wrap reported:

Sunday’s 73rd Emmy Awards drew 7.4 million total viewers on CBS, besting last year’s all-time low total for the annual TV awards show, according to preliminary Nielsen data. Hosted by Cedric The Entertainer, the 2021 show, which aired live from 8-11:15 p.m. ET, was up 16% in total viewers compared to last year. The 7.4 million total eyeballs tally means this year’s Emmys had the largest audience since the Sept. 17, 2018 show, which aired on NBC. The key demo rating for last night’s show is not yet available.

20 years ago it was common for more than 20 million people to tune into the Emmys.

Now America hates Hollywood and that’s a good thing.

Fewer and fewer people are tuning in to watch a bunch of drug-addled narcissists give each other awards while forcing their slaves to wear masks.

