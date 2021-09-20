https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/aps-framing-of-what-the-dems-cant-use-their-3-5-trillion-package-to-accomplish-is-peak-journalism/

One of the Democrats’ dream bills might be a little less dreamy for them because of the Senate parliamentarian:

The Associated Press was spotted framing the story in a way the Democrats will probably approve of:

This would have been a more honest way for the AP to frame what’s happened:

And the Dems aren’t happy, even though they had some help with the spin.

Did the DNC write those tweets?

It was indeed an impressive display of journalistic gymnastics.

