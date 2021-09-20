https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/aps-framing-of-what-the-dems-cant-use-their-3-5-trillion-package-to-accomplish-is-peak-journalism/
One of the Democrats’ dream bills might be a little less dreamy for them because of the Senate parliamentarian:
The Senate parliamentarian ruled against allowing Democrats to include a pathway to legal status for an estimated 8 million undocumented immigrants in their massive social spending plan https://t.co/2XBpRaprZL
— POLITICO (@politico) September 20, 2021
The Associated Press was spotted framing the story in a way the Democrats will probably approve of:
Hahaha. Look how this is framed. pic.twitter.com/Uvs2xHRCB8
— David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 20, 2021
This would have been a more honest way for the AP to frame what’s happened:
The push for new Dem voters is being stalled. https://t.co/4lw6M3YYpr
— barbara kelso (@bakelso) September 20, 2021
And the Dems aren’t happy, even though they had some help with the spin.
BREAKING: Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian has ruled. https://t.co/BfYp4osFjf
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 20, 2021
The decision is a blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining its long-sought goal of allowing several categories of immigrants to gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship. https://t.co/IJRbLKGofl
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 20, 2021
Did the DNC write those tweets?
gotta bigger frame than a Renaissance Painting.
— Ken Hendrix (@kendh) September 20, 2021
Amnesty is infrastructure. https://t.co/7cVpUJPUcU
— Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) September 20, 2021
This tweet is not journalism. https://t.co/vJqFqcRJ19
— Peculiar Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) September 20, 2021
I’m looking for the word “Illegal”. Libs just can’t distinguish. https://t.co/nmAlDXLA4v
— Neanderthal at Law (@attybishai) September 20, 2021
It was indeed an impressive display of journalistic gymnastics.