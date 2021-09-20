https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/20/aps-framing-of-what-the-dems-cant-use-their-3-5-trillion-package-to-accomplish-is-peak-journalism/

One of the Democrats’ dream bills might be a little less dreamy for them because of the Senate parliamentarian:

The Senate parliamentarian ruled against allowing Democrats to include a pathway to legal status for an estimated 8 million undocumented immigrants in their massive social spending plan https://t.co/2XBpRaprZL — POLITICO (@politico) September 20, 2021

The Associated Press was spotted framing the story in a way the Democrats will probably approve of:

Hahaha. Look how this is framed. pic.twitter.com/Uvs2xHRCB8 — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 20, 2021

This would have been a more honest way for the AP to frame what’s happened:

The push for new Dem voters is being stalled. https://t.co/4lw6M3YYpr — barbara kelso (@bakelso) September 20, 2021

And the Dems aren’t happy, even though they had some help with the spin.

BREAKING: Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian has ruled. https://t.co/BfYp4osFjf — The Associated Press (@AP) September 20, 2021

The decision is a blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining its long-sought goal of allowing several categories of immigrants to gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship. https://t.co/IJRbLKGofl — The Associated Press (@AP) September 20, 2021

Did the DNC write those tweets?

gotta bigger frame than a Renaissance Painting. — Ken Hendrix (@kendh) September 20, 2021

This tweet is not journalism. https://t.co/vJqFqcRJ19 — Peculiar Baptist (@PeculiarBaptist) September 20, 2021

I’m looking for the word “Illegal”. Libs just can’t distinguish. https://t.co/nmAlDXLA4v — Neanderthal at Law (@attybishai) September 20, 2021

It was indeed an impressive display of journalistic gymnastics.

