A Scottsdale, Arizona woman is livid after being injected with a COVID-19 vaccine at a California pharmacy without her knowledge or consent, thinking that she was being given a flu shot.

Savannah Courtad said the mix-up happened on Sept. 14 at a Walgreens pharmacy in Fresno, California, and that it has left her feeling confused and violated.

“A few days ago I went to Walgreens for a flu shot. I arrived a bit early and filled out the necessary paper work, signing for the flu shot,” Courtad posted on Instagram. “As I was being given the shot the nurse said nothing to me other than asking me which arm I would like it in. She gave me the shot and as I was leaving told me to come back for my 2nd dose in 21 days,” Courtad said in her post.

Courtad said she literally “stopped in my tracks and asked, ‘I’m going to need a second dose?’” The nurse then assured her that she would, and Courtad continued to walk out of the pharmacy.

“That’s when I looked down at the card she gave me. It said COVID-19 vaccine. I quickly rushed to the counter (my boyfriend and his mom came with me),” Courtad said.

Courtad said the woman at the counter reassured her that she had in fact received the flu shot, and that she probably had been given the wrong vaccine card.

“She talked to the nurse that gave me the shot and confirmed that no the card was not wrong. I was given the COVID-19 vaccine instead,” Courtad said. “They proceeded to say ‘sorry we are super busy,’ ‘things like this happen sometimes,’ and kept repeating ‘we all make mistakes.’”

“I appreciate the fact that they at least apologized, but this is more than just a ‘little’ mistake!” Courtad said.

“Nurses can’t just go around injecting people with the wrong shot. I never gave consent for the COVID-19 vaccine to be injected into my body. Regardless of one’s position on this vaccine I would hope that we can all agree that having something injected into your body should be your CHOICE. I feel like my rights have been violated.”

Courtad could not be reached for comment, although she pleaded on social media, “Please share this story to help me prevent this from happening to others!”

Walgreens did not return an email and phone call requesting comment on Monday.

Courtad told The Gateway Pundit that she plans to file a lawsuit against Walgreens.

“That’s absolutely a legal issue,” and a “guaranteed win,” said Ohio attorney Jeff Renz, a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccines and mandates, who described Walgreens’ error as “absolutely unacceptable.”

“It’s an egregious violation of her body. Now she’s got to live with whatever [chemicals] they put into her for the rest of her life,” Renz told The Epoch Times.

“How is it a mistake if they gave you the vaccine card?” he added. “If you can’t get the prescription right, I don’t know why I’d want them [as a pharmacist].”

Courtad’s social media post received over 174 comments sympathetic to her ordeal.

Babybluecrayon wrote: “I am devastated that this happened to you. That seems like a slap in the face to you for them to give you the wrong thing, like I appreciate them apologizing, but it’s not an easy mistake to forgive. That’s your health that they could’ve potentially messed up. Nevertheless, I’m glad you’re telling your story. Would love to hear a follow-up story if you decide to do something more about this.”

Sondrapower33 advised Courtad to “Lawyer up! This is malpractice and you might be damaged without fully knowing yet. And get on a detox asap.”

Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for Arizona governor, tweeted, “Spoke to an Arizona woman who went to get a flu shot at a large pharmacy chain. They gave her the Covid jab instead. They apologized for the ‘mix-up’. She’s devastated. She didn’t want the Covid shot. If you are getting a flu shot double check the vial BEFORE you get jabbed.”

In April, a Walgreens pharmacy in North Carolina reported it had given some people a saline shot instead of a COVID-19 vaccine in error.

Also in April, a California woman was mistakenly injected with the Moderna vaccine as her second dose though her first dose was the Pfizer vaccine.

