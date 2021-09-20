https://www.dailywire.com/news/as-everything-melts-down-biden-hits-the-beach-goes-for-a-bike-ride

On Friday, everything imploded.

The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border exploded as more than 12,000 foreigners trying to enter America were forced to take shelter under a bridge. Then President Joe Biden’s relationship with allies soured, prompting the French president to pull his ambassador from the U.S. — the first time in history that’s ever happened. Then Biden’s top general in U.S. Central Command changed the official story when he acknowledged that a drone strike had killed 10 civilians — including seven children — and not members of the ISIS-K terrorist group.

And as if he needed more bad news, Biden on Friday found out the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had rejected his push to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to most Americans. The vote wasn’t close: the committee of experts voted 16-2 against Biden’s plan.

So what did Biden do? He went to the beach for a long weekend, returning to the White House Monday afternoon. At one point, he positioned members of the media along a bike path so they could take some action photos, then pedaled away when reporters asked him about France.

“Mr. President, what will you tell Emmanuel Macron?” a reporter asked regarding his scheduled phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to The Daily Caller. “When are you going to call Macron?” another reportedly asked Biden, who refused to answer the questions.

Joe and Jill Biden head onto Gordon’s Pond Trail for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach pic.twitter.com/Cad0D0eRaS — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 19, 2021

Fox News host Sean Hannity criticized Biden for ignoring multiplying crises to kick back in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He said that Americans have been “held hostage behind enemy lines” for 34 days in Afghanistan. He also noted that people Biden “took an oath to protect are now in hiding,” Fox reported.

“At this hour, Biden is not working around the clock to secure their release, he is not at a command center working on a solution. Instead, he’s enjoying another long weekend off in Delaware,” Hannity said.

Biden’s aircraft touched down around 1:30 pm Friday in a parking lot near Gordon’s Pond in North Shore, so it was essentially a three-day weekend.

“Someone in the administration needs to remind Joe that he’s the president of the United States –- he needs to get off his *ss and get to work,” Hannity said.

The Biden administration was forced to temporarily shut down the Del Rio Port of Entry along the Texas-Mexico border due to the more than 12,000 illegal aliens that had flooded the area, with hundreds more arriving on a seemingly regular basis.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection today announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel,” the agency said in a statement. “This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered that the nation’s ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia be recalled after the two countries signed a deal that will provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

“At the request of President Macron, I have decided to immediately recall our ambassadors to the United States and Australia to Paris for consultations,” Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, said in a statement. “This extraordinary decision reflects the exceptional seriousness of the announcements made on September 15 by Australia and the United States.”

And in a shocking admission Friday, the Pentagon confirmed that a drone strike in Afghanistan, meant to target members of ISIS-K who planned a deadly attack on the United States military in the waning days of the Afghanistan War, killed 10 civilians in a “tragic mistake.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

