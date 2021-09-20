http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/xFi5nbBWVr0/at-the-justice-for-j6-rally.php

I believe that Vice News reporter Tess Owens snapped the classic “There’s a bunch of bros here” photo of a few faces in the crowd among the dozens attending the supposedly fearsome “Justice for J6” demonstration in Washington on Saturday. Byron York provides the larger context in his Examiner column “Insurrection hype.”

Observant commenters on Twitter noticed a pattern.

It was actually pretty hard to miss.

I’m filing this one under Laughter Is the Best Medicine.

Does anybody really know what time it is? The coordination probably helped them synchronize their watches.

Now we’re getting the hang of it.

This just goes to show what can happen when you’re not sporting the correct timepiece.

These folks might have served a purpose in Del Rio.

CBS News was probably not the most reliable source of information on what went down at the rally.

If you subtracted the undercover feds, the New York Times probably overestimated the crowd size.

Reuters put it this way.

Rich Lowry cut to the chase.

