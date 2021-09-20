https://magainstitute.com/australia-is-becoming-a-21st-century-prison-colony/

A First-Hand Account of How Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews’ Cruel Policies Earn Him the Titles Dictator Dan (DD), Chairman Dan and No-Plan Dan

Before Covid came to Melbourne in March 2020, we had a regular life as per the average middle class people in western countries: going to work, visiting family and friends, entertaining and being entertained, and travelling interstate or overseas.

Once Covid hit Melbourne, regular life as we knew it changed. We are now into our sixth lockdown, now totalling. Our Premier, Daniel Andrews (left-wing), has imposed lockdowns in a rather heavy-handed manner compared to say, the NSW Premier, Gladys Berejiklian (right-wing),

I recall Daniel Andrews saying early in this journey that the only thing he and his Government should be concerned with is “flattening the curve” regarding Covid. Businesses could be looked after once Covid was gone (not an exact quote).

The biggest impost to me at that time meant that I could no longer visit my elderly mother in Aged Care who was suffering with Dementia, though she still knew us. This was a great sadness, not only to myself but also an older sister and a younger brother.

Prior to Covid we took it in turns to visit each day. All of a sudden our Mother (and others in Aged Care) had no visitors coming. The deterioration in our Mother (when we saw her between lockdowns) was very marked until she didn’t know and then subsequently died.

Masks are a big bug-bear for me and no doubt many others. It’s so stifling wearing one – especially working all day in the Aged Care industry – there’s no relief. (The wearing of masks in Victoria [unlike other States of Australia] is mandatory and enforced.)

In my role as a Carer with some clients, I would take them for a drive and then a walk, finishing in a cafe somewhere for coffee. Now I can’t take them more than 5km from their home (for the walk). Later when we go to a cafe, of course it’s closed, except for take-away coffee. I then get to sit in my own car with my client to drink the coffee. It’s just not the same for the client or myself.

This current lockdown (and at least some previous ones) has meant that no visitors at all are allowed in one’s home and we cannot visit anyone else’s home. I am unable to visit my own children and grandchildren. In an emergency caregiving role there is an exclusion – those of course are very rare.

The only shopping one can physically do is for food and other supplies at the supermarket or pharmacy – all other stores are closed. “Click and collect” shopping is possible at many stores – however in Melbourne we are currently only permitted to travel 5km. In addition, click and collect doesn’t always fit the bill in doing one’s shopping. We are also subject to a curfew – 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. This is quite restrictive on occasion.

Earlier this year we made a decision to downsize from our large family home to a single level, smaller home. Being in an older home, we wanted to modernise it, involving painting the whole home; and kitchen and laundry renovations. This involved tradesmen, e.g., electricians, plumbers, tilers and so on. Every time a lockdown is in play, no tradesmen can visit to do works.

We had hoped to have our home auctioned in Spring (September), however are now held up because the tiler can’t come back (legally). If he were to do so and was reported, he would incur a heavy fine as well as us. Even if we were to be absent for the entire day, still a tradesmen cannot legally come here.

Let’s suppose for a moment our home was ready to go, up until merely days ago, neither a real estate person, nor a professional photographer could come here. So obviously no home inspections. Two days ago light relief was announced, meaning a couple could inspect one’s home however the real estate agent would have to remain outside!

I have always enjoyed a book club I belong to which meets once a month. Of course, this is no longer possible (because we can’t visit homes). We continue to meet monthly online – but it’s really not the same.

Of significant personal angst to me is the inability to go to my hairdresser’s where I had been attending on a five-weekly basis ad infinitum. My own sister’s hairdresser has now closed her business because she couldn’t afford the rent and other overheads. I am hoping and praying my hairdresser can survive this until the just announced reopening on 26 October occurs. I say this for her sake as well as my own. This proposed change on 26 October was just announced. It is dependent though of 70%+ of those Victorians aged 16 years and over, being vaccinated. The other proviso – in the case of hair salons – is that the staff and clients alike have to be vaccinated.

A big loss to my husband and myself in May of 2020, was the inability to go on a world cruise leaving Sydney – for 3+ months. We had been looking forward to that for a long time only for it to be taken away from us literally a month before we were to leave. Now we can’t even visit a regional town in Victoria for a little break or holiday of any kind!

My husband and I both miss catching up with friends – especially a small group who would share dinner together in each other’s homes. Zoom meetings just don’t cut it.

The Premier said he would be announcing the road map out of Covid lockdowns on 19 September. Some looked forward to this as being the Road Map of Hope – expecting some normality to our lives being returned.

What we got instead was a “Road Map of Road Blocks”. Any changes being offered are all contingent on 70% then 80% vaccination for those aged 16 years and older. Restaurants are still to remain closed until 26 October, by which time 70% vaccination should be achieved. Even then it’s still only for outdoor eating. There are numerous restrictive caps as things gradually reopen, e.g., ability to play golf and go fishing, students to return to school – staggered days.

There is nothing in the “Road Map” for unvaccinated people in any of the categories outlined. People of conscience are being forced to toe the government line even contrary to medical advice.

The recent protests in Australia are beginning to be noticed around the world. We are prisoners in our own homes. Our history as free descendants of British prisoners has come full circle.

But, we committed no crime!

