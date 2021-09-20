Australian police arrested 267 protesters during anti-lockdown rallies Saturday, with 235 of the arrests made in Melbourne and 32 in Sydney.

The Melbourne protesters gathered to march against Australia’s lockdowns, implemented to combat the delta variant.

During the rally, the 700 protesters charged at Australian police, knocking down and trampling several of them. Victoria Police said six officers required hospitalization, according to Reuters .

“It was extremely disappointing to see another example of a small minority of the community showing a complete disregard for the health and safety of not only police, but each and every other Victorian,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Evelyn Rae, a writer for Caldron Pool, posted footage of the clash between the police and protesters on social media , writing that Saturday was “a very dark day in Australian history .”

A very dark day in Australian history. I can’t believe it has got to this point. #Melbourne #Australia pic.twitter.com/rMhRt2ZNtL — Evelyn Rae (@_evelynrae) September 18, 2021

Australia returned to lockdowns in late July due to the delta variant. Restrictions include the closure of everything but the most essential services, such as church gatherings. Masks are also required to be worn everywhere at all times.

A council in New South Wales shot and killed multiple impounded dogs in August, citing concerns over COVID-19.

Residents in New South Wales were also reportedly limited to six beers a day that they could have delivered — a report that Australian police claim was false.

COVID-19 is still present in Australia, where there are nearly 20,000 active cases . The virus has been responsible for the deaths of 1,162 residents, with 1,468 currently hospitalized.

Vaccination statistics show that 71.7% of residents have received their first vaccination dose, with 46.7% fully vaccinated, according to the Australian Department of Health.