The Biden administration is planning to raise the refugee admissions target to 125,000 for fiscal year 2022, a target level that he set during his 2020 campaign.

“A robust refugee admissions program is critical to U.S. foreign policy interests and national security objectives, and is a reflection of core American values,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Monday.

Price noted that a report to Congress recommends the 125,000 admissions target for fiscal year 2022. The new fiscal year will start Oct. 1.

“The Department of State, together with the Departments of Homeland Security (DHS) and Health and Human Services (HHS), transmitted the President’s Report to Congress on the proposed Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2022 to the Committees on the Judiciary of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Next, together with DHS and HHS, the Secretary will consult with Congress about the President’s proposed Presidential Determination on Refugee Admissions for Fiscal Year 2022,” Price said.

“The Report to Congress recommends an increase in the refugee admissions target from 62,500 in Fiscal Year 2021 to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 to address needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe,” he noted.

Earlier this year when Biden boosted the cap up to 62,500, he noted that the number would not be reached.

The new report places the number of arrivals projected for fiscal year 2021 at 12,500.

The report notes that the administration aims to focus on Central Americans, Afghans facing risk due to their connection with America, LGBTQI+ individuals, and several other categories.

“In FY 2022, the Administration plans to increase the USRAP [U.S. Refugee Admissions Program] target with a particular focus on several key populations and programs: expanded resettlement of Central Americans; enhanced access to the USRAP for Afghans at risk due to their affiliation with the United States; increased resettlement of LGBTQI+ refugees; priority access for at-risk Uyghurs, Hong Kong refugees, and Burmese dissidents; and resettlement of Burmese Rohingya.”

