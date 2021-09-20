https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-beefing-up-border-in-tajikistan-while-border-in-crisis-at-home

While the United States’ southern border is exploding with an influx of unvetted illegal migrants, the Biden administration is beefing up border protection in Tajikistan.

The Biden administration on September 1 announced a new security project on the Tajik-Afghan-Uzbek border — a move that went largely unheralded in the mainstream press at the time.

“The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe has launched a project to construct new facilities for a Border Guard Detachment in Ayvoj, along the Tajik-Afghan-Uzbek border,” said a press release from the U.S. Embassy from Tajikistan. “The new Detachment Facility will replace the outdated Shahritus Detachment and allow the Border Guard Service to deploy forces more quickly to border areas in response to threats. When completed, the new facility will provide housing for Border Guard personnel and their family members.”

“The United States and Tajikistan enjoy strong security cooperation, and this border detachment project is just another example of our shared commitment to the security and sovereignty of Tajikistan and Central Asia,” said Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim.

The press release noted that the U.S. government has “provided over $300 million in security-sector assistance to Tajikistan and renovated or rebuilt 12 border outposts, nine border checkpoint facilities, and three training centers for border guards to help combat security threats” since 2002.

Funding is set to begin flowing to the project in 2022.

Meanwhile, the U.S. border with Mexico has been flooded with migrants, as more than 12,000 foreigners attempting to enter America have been forced to take shelter under a bridge.

“Part of our live shot w/ [Fox News host Dana Perino] from under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX this morning, where upwards of 12,000 migrants remain after crossing into the US illegally,” reported Fox News journalist Bill Melugin on Monday. “Mostly Haitians and Africans. Port of Entry above us remains closed to legal migration.”

Part of our live shot w/ @DanaPerino from under the international bridge in Del Rio, TX this morning, where upwards of 12,000 migrants remain after crossing into the US illegally. Mostly Haitians and Africans. Port of Entry above us remains closed to legal migration. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AQjBgyFo0p — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021

“The Biden administration was forced to temporarily shut down the Del Rio Port of Entry along the Texas-Mexico border due to the more than 12,000 illegal aliens that had flooded the area, with hundreds more arriving on a seemingly regular basis,” The Daily Wire reported Monday.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection today announced that the Office of Field Operations (OFO) Del Rio Port of Entry will temporarily close and re-route traffic from Del Rio to Eagle Pass to more effectively manage resources and ensure uninterrupted flow of trade and travel,” said a statement from the agency. “This temporary closure and shift is necessary in order for CBP to respond to urgent safety and security needs presented by an influx of migrants into Del Rio and is effective immediately.”

Images of the influx went viral online, Saturday. “I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now,” Melugin captioned video of the border. “We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally.”

BREAKING: I am absolutely stunned by what I’m witnessing right now. We are on a boat in the Rio Grande near the Del Rio international bridge and we are watching as masses of hundreds of migrants walk across the river from Mexico and stream into the US illegally. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/xXE4pDkpIe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Read the full press release, below:

The U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe has launched a project to construct new facilities for a Border Guard Detachment in Ayvoj, along the Tajik-Afghan-Uzbek border. The new Detachment Facility will replace the outdated Shahritus Detachment and allow the Border Guard Service to deploy forces more quickly to border areas in response to threats. When completed, the new facility will provide housing for Border Guard personnel and their family members.

Ambassador Pommersheim noted, “The United States and Tajikistan enjoy strong security cooperation, and this border detachment project is just another example of our shared commitment to the security and sovereignty of Tajikistan and Central Asia.” Since 2002, the U.S. government has provided over $300 million in security-sector assistance to Tajikistan and renovated or rebuilt 12 border outposts, nine border checkpoint facilities, and three training centers for border guards to help combat security threats.

Following the initial project design phase, implemented by UNOPS, the U.S. Embassy is planning to fund construction of the new facility at Ayvoj beginning in 2022.

Related: As Everything Melts Down, Biden Hits The Beach, Goes For A Bike Ride

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

