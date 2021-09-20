https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/09/20/bizarre-six-minute-video-of-london-breed-explaining-mask-mandate-violation-makes-her-look-even-worse-n445511
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: Heart Wrenching Video at Kabul Airport Gate as Parents Pass Babies Forward to Get Them to Safety
August 18, 2021
Leaked Cable Showing Number of Americans Rescued From Afghanistan Produces Shock and Horror
August 24, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy