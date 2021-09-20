https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-lives-matter-new-york-vaccine-mandate-is-racist-restaurant-boycott-to-begin/

#CancelCarmines Your employee lied @CarminesNYC

And your owner is on TV calling Black Women “Morons.” SHUTDOWN MONDAY @5PM https://t.co/pSMRnBwGTy — BLM Greater New York (@BLMGreaterNY) September 19, 2021

A Carmine’s spokesperson told Fox News Monday that the restaurant is open for business as usual.

“Last week’s violence against our staff had nothing to do with race, despite a Texas criminal defense lawyer’s false assertions to the contrary,” Carmine’s said in a statement.

“Three of our hosts who are respectively Black, Latinx, and Asian American women did their best to welcome a large party while enforcing New York’s vaccination requirement for indoor dining. We require that every guest show evidence of vaccination to eat inside. Unfortunately, some male members of the party were unable to provide vaccination proof and so could not enter the restaurant. Three female guests in the party who had shown proof of vaccination and been welcomed into the restaurant without issue then launched an entirely unprovoked, brutal attack on our hosts, one of whom continues to suffer from a concussion.”

“None of the attackers offered any reason for their attack. None of the hosts – all of whom are people of color – uttered a racial slur,” the statement continued. “None of the attackers mentioned anything about race to our managers, staff, or the police who arrested them, and the Texas criminal defense lawyer’s false assertion otherwise is a deeply cynical ploy to try to excuse wanton violence. ”