Democratic President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to double the number of refugees admitted into the United States despite the full-blown national security and humanitarian crisis that has erupted on the southern border under his administration.

The State Department said in a press release that the administration “recommends an increase in the refugee admissions target from 62,500 in Fiscal Year 2021 to 125,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 to address needs generated by humanitarian crises around the globe.”

“A robust refugee admissions program is critical to U.S. foreign policy interests and national security objectives, and is a reflection of core American values,” the administration claimed. “The United States has long been a global leader in refugee resettlement. The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) reflects our tradition as a nation that has long welcomed immigrants and refugees. It is an important, enduring, and ongoing expression of our commitment to international humanitarian principles and reflects the best of America’s values and compassion.”

This is the same administration that told Cubans who were hoping to make a sea voyage to the U.S. in an attempt to flee the oppressive communist regime, “if you take to the Sea, you will not come to the United States.”

The announcement from the administration comes as they have faced a historic crisis on the U.S. southern border with hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens pouring into border states every month.

The administration faced an additional crisis on the border as thousands of Haitians illegally entered the U.S. in the small Texas border town of Del Rio in a matter of several days. The situation in Del Rio is so dire that Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-TX) said that there have been footage shortages at local grocery stores.

The new crisis in Del Rio comes amid back-to-back months of Border Patrol recording well over 200,000 apprehensions of illegal aliens on the U.S. southern border. CNN reported earlier this year that the U.S. was on track to make contact with a record 2 million illegal aliens on the southern border, a number greater than the populations of Alaska, Wyoming, and Vermont — combined.

“Speaking to Border Patrol agents, the worst is yet to come; they’re worried about what is behind here; they’re worried about coordination with Mexico,” Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told Fox News on Saturday. “It’s worse than you could imagine.”

Pfluger also expressed concern about the security situation on the border, telling the network that a majority of the roughly 15,000 illegal aliens were military age males.

“If they decided to riot or if unrest happened, it would be a terrible situation,” he said. “It is ripe. It is 100 degrees outside right now and you literally have 14,878 people here — this is how serious the situation is.”

This report has been updated to include additional information.

