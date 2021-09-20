https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/broward-school-superintendent-vickie-cartwright-busted-without-mask-at-event-shes-not-happy-with-video/

Posted by Kane on September 20, 2021 7:01 pm

Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright busted maskless

Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and her partner in crime, Teacher’s Union President Anna Fusco, lectured us on CNN last week about the importance of wearing a mask, they force children to wear them eight hours a day, but they don’t seem to follow the same rules.

