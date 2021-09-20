https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/brutal-footage-find-the-name-of-this-aussie-cop-kicks-protester-in-the-face/

Name and badge number please. pic.twitter.com/Wg1LLTwrlM — Nick Holt (@Nicjournalist) September 18, 2021

UPDATE — As often happens with twitter, the person who created the video took advantage of the current interest and uploaded an older video, without telling readers that it’s from 2018.

CFP apologizes for the error.

This bloke is all of us…

I dont condone violence, but this man is a badass #Melbourneprotest pic.twitter.com/InerF8cf1S — Fire_rises (@fire_rises__) September 19, 2021

The best highlight clip I’ve found so far







This bastard has now been identified…